May 10 Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly revenue HK$1.9 million versus HK$ 1.2 million

* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million

* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shares of company during three months ended 31 March 2017