UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 22.4 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($188.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n3s9Ht
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.