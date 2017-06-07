U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 7 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tp85EC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes