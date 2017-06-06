BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with district government of Hangzhou city on local cultural industrial development, including civil reading platform and cultural communication promotion and so on
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.