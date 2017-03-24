BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Chinook Energy Inc
* Chinook Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 results and provides operational update
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01
* sees FY average production (Boe/D) 4,200 - 4,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: