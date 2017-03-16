Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Chipmos Technologies Inc :
* Sees q1 2017 revenue down 4 percent to 8 percent compared to prior quarter
* Chipmos provides 1q17 consolidated financial forecast
* Chipmos technologies inc - group plans to dispose 54.98% of equity interest in its subsidiary, chipmos shanghai, in 1q17
* Chipmos technologies inc - sees q1 revenue twd 4.29 billion - twd 4.48 billion
* Chipmos technologies inc - forecast gain from disposal is expected to be between nt$1.93 billion and nt$2.07 billion
* Chipmos technologies inc - group's acquisition of assets in 1q17 is expected to increase in range of 22.6% to 30.2%, as compared to prior quarter
* Chipmos technologies inc - group's comprehensive income for 1q17 is forecasted to increase in range of 267.7% to 318.5% as compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.