March 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-as of Feb 3, pershing square funds own 2.9 million shares of co's stock, or about 10.0% of outstanding shares of common stock

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on Feb 3, entered registration rights agreement with pershing square for resale of shares pershing square funds own Source text: (bit.ly/2mVZT8x) Further company coverage: