BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc-
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.60
* Q1 revenue $1.07 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 17.8%
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly food costs were 33.8% of revenue, a decrease of 150 basis points compared to q1 of 2016
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly restaurant level operating margin increased to 17.7% from 6.8%
* Sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high-single digits
* Sees 195 - 210 new restaurant openings in fy 2017
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - decrease in q1 food costs was primarily driven by lower food waste and testing costs
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - decrease in q1 food costs was partially offset by higher avocado prices
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-q1 comparable restaurant sales increased due to improved customer traffic, reduced promotional activity, increased average check Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
