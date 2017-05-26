BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Says in addition, Chipotle continues to support law enforcement's investigation and is working with payment card networks
* during investigation, Chipotle removed malware and continues to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance its security measures
* Says "during investigation, removed malware and continues to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance its security measures"
* The malware searched for track data read from magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through POS device
* Identified operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on POS devices at some restaurants between March 24 and April 18
* Not all locations were involved, and specific time frames vary by location for payment card security incident
* Working with payment card networks so that banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring
* There is no indication that other customer information was affected
* Customers that used payment card at affected location should remain "vigilant" to possibility of fraud by reviewing card statements for unauthorized activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2