* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Apollo Global Management Llc
* Chisholm Oil & Gas and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management announce strategic partnership and acquisition of stack assets
* Chisholm Oil & Gas - co, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo announced formation of a strategic partnership to invest in oil and gas properties in Oklahoma
* Chisholm Oil & Gas Llc - initial acquisition is comprised of approximately 53,000 acres in and around Kingfisher County, Oklahoma
* Chisholm Oil & Gas - Apollo funds have opportunity to invest up to $900 million in Chisholm to develop co's existing assets and pursue add-on acquisitions
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.