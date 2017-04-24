April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate
Investment Trust:
* Choice properties real estate investment trust reports
solid results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces 4.2pct
increase to annual distributions
* Qtrly rental revenue of $203.4 million, an increase of
$11.2 million
* Qtrly funds from operations per unit diluted of $0.264
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net operating income $142.4 million versus $132.4
million
* Qtrly occupancy 98.8pct versus 98.7pct
* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - in 2017,
co expects to invest approximately $192 million in development
projects
* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-in 2017,co
expects to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98pct, with
occupancy rate for ancillary GLA in 90pct range
