BRIEF-Internity shareholders to vote on FY 2016 div. of 0.07 zloty/shr
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 6 Chokwang Leather Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 367.3 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TDqqJe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.