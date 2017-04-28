BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 2.21 million rupees versus profit 1.94 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income from operations 12.22 billion rupees versus 11.41 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended for issue of NCDs worth INR 115 billion
* Says recommended for final dividend of INR 2 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2ppdSWZ) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17