March 20 Chong Hing Bank-

* Major transaction in relation to the disposal of Chong Hing Insurance's shareholding in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited

* Consideration for disposal of shares shall be an amount in cash equal to HK$7,100 million

* Sellers conditionally agreed to sell respective interests in, and purchaser agreed to purchase all of issued share capital of Hong Kong Life

* Sellers are Chong Hing Insurance, a unit of bank, Asia Insurance Co, Ltd, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd and Wing Lung Agency Ltd

* Would record an unaudited estimated gain of approximately HK$1,087.60 million before taxation from disposal of disposal shares