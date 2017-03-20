March 20 Chong Hing Bank-
* Major transaction in relation to the disposal of Chong
Hing Insurance's shareholding in Hong Kong Life Insurance
Limited
* Consideration for disposal of shares shall be an amount in
cash equal to HK$7,100 million
* Sellers conditionally agreed to sell respective interests
in, and purchaser agreed to purchase all of issued share capital
of Hong Kong Life
* Sellers are Chong Hing Insurance, a unit of bank, Asia
Insurance Co, Ltd, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Shanghai Commercial
Bank Ltd and Wing Lung Agency Ltd
* Would record an unaudited estimated gain of approximately
HK$1,087.60 million before taxation from disposal of disposal
shares
