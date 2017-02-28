BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Chong Hing Bank Ltd:
* FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion, an increase of 19% over that of last year
* FY net interest income HK$ 2.04 billion versus HK$1.78 billion
* Total capital ratio decreased from 17.73% in December 2015 to 16.32% in December 2016
* Final dividend of HK$0.39 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )