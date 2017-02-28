Feb 28 Chong Hing Bank Ltd:

* FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion, an increase of 19% over that of last year

* FY net interest income HK$ 2.04 billion versus HK$1.78 billion

* Total capital ratio decreased from 17.73% in December 2015 to 16.32% in December 2016

* Final dividend of HK$0.39 per share