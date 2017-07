July 26 (Reuters) - Chong Hing Bank Ltd:

* Aggregate principal amount of new exchange notes issued aggregated with aggregate principal amount of new money notes issued, was US$382.9 million

* Reference is made to announcements made by issuer on 12 July 2017, 18 July 2017 and 24 July 2017 in relation to exchange offer