BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 900 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 8.46 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/clKJo3
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.