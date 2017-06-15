BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15Chongqing DIMA Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to dissolve its Shanghai-based tech unit
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million