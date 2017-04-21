April 21 Chongqing DIMA Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 27 and the dividend will be paid on April 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QyMofC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)