April 24 Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 127.5 million yuan to 162.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (115.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OvY2eF

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)