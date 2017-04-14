New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 4.4 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is growth in sales scale of automotive use air-conditioning compressor products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y2xV0t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.