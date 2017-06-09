BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :
* Says it will change name to Giant Network Group Co., Ltd
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23