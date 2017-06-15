BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
June 15Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 15.3 million yuan to set up a pharma institute and 6.8 million yuan to set up a Chinese patent drug JV with partners
* The institute will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and Chinese patent drug JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development