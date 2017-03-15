March 15 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 0 to 25 percent or to increase by 0 to 5 percent, or to be 44.4 million yuan to 62.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 59.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is resumed vaccine market

