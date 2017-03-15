WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 0 to 25 percent or to increase by 0 to 5 percent, or to be 44.4 million yuan to 62.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 59.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is resumed vaccine market
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JIu4Iv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.