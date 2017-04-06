BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says it renewed vaccine promotion agreement with U.S. pharma company to promote vaccine products in China mainland
* Says agreement amount is about 1.18 billion yuan in total
* Agreement period is from 2017 to 2020
