May 8 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 15 and the dividend will be paid on May 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TFXv2r

