BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical and unit to invest 50 mln yuan to set up Hangzhou-based tech firm
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
May 8 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 15 and the dividend will be paid on May 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TFXv2r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)