US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 3 Chordia Food Products Ltd
* Says approved scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Pravin Foods Private Ltd into co
* Says approved scheme of arrangement for demerger of food business of Chordia Food Park and Properties Ltd into co Source text: (bit.ly/2pEJ84s) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)