May 12 Chorus Aviation Inc:
* Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017
earnings
* Chorus Aviation Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Chorus reported
revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $320.6 million, and $54.1
million, respectively
* Chorus Aviation Inc - Q1 net income of $26.7 million, or
$0.22 per basic share, including an unrealized foreign exchange
gain of $10.4 million
* Chorus Aviation Inc - chorus expects to acquire and lease
two additional new CRJ1000s to Air Nostrum by end of September
2017
* Chorus Aviation Inc - also intends to acquire six atr
72-600s on lease to U.K. Carrier, Flybe and Virgin Australia;
transaction is expected to close by end of June 2017
* Chorus Aviation Inc - capital expenditures for 2017, are
expected to be between $45.0 million and $55.0 million
* Chorus Aviation Inc - CPA fleet transition to larger
aircraft will generate approximately 10pct more available seat
miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016
