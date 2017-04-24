BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Chorus Aviation Inc:
* Chorus Aviation announces agreements to acquire six ATR 72-600 aircraft on lease to Flybe and Virgin Australia
* Chorus Aviation Inc - aggregate purchase price for aircraft is consistent with current market values for similar aircraft
* Chorus Aviation Inc - Chorus Aviation Capital intends to finance deal with debt financing and cash
* Chorus Aviation- aircraft are between one and four years old and are first ATRs added to Chorus Aviation Capital's growing regional aircraft fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results