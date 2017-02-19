BRIEF-Notorious Pictures buys two films at the Cannes Film Festival
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 20 Chorus Ltd :
* CEO transition and new director
* Kate Mckenzie, Chorus' new ceo, formally steps into role
* Mark Ratcliffe steps down as ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday