BRIEF-Chr. Hansen ‍Q3 EBIT ex-items EUR 81.6 mln, above expectations​

July 5 (Reuters) - CHR. HANSEN:

* ‍Outlook for 2016/17 Has Been Narrowed to Upper End of Range Compared to Announcement of 6 April 2017​

* ‍2016/2017 Organic Revenue Growth: 9-10% (Previously 8-10%)​​

* q3 Revenue Eur 278.4 Million (Reuters Poll: Eur 279 Million)

* q3 Ebit Ex-Items Eur 81.6 Million (Reuters Poll: Eur 79.4 Million)

* ‍Have Decided to Declare an Interim Dividend Totaling Eur 100 Million (Dkk 5.64 Per Share)​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID OUT ON 13 JULY 2017​