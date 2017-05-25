BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 Christopher & Banks Corp
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 8.9% following a 6.2% increase in same period last year
* Cash, cash-equivalents and investments totaled $28.3 million as of April 29, 2017
* Gross margin rate in quarter decreased 320 basis points to 34.5%, as compared to last year's Q1
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company