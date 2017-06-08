Billionaire Buffett throws lifeline to cash-starved Home Capital
June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of confidence.
June 8 BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD :
* REG-BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : INTENDED RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR
* CHRISTOPHER NORMAN FISH HAS ADVISED COMPANY THAT HE INTENDS TO RETIRE AS A DIRECTOR AT NEXT AGM AND NOT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION
* BOARD IS CONSIDERING APPOINTMENT OF A REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of confidence.
SANTIAGO, June 22 JetSmart, a low-cost airline set to launch this year in Chile, said on Thursday it will offer one-way tickets for less than $2, as the nation's passenger air market becomes increasingly competitive.