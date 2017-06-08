June 8 BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD :

* REG-BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : INTENDED RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR

* CHRISTOPHER NORMAN FISH HAS ADVISED COMPANY THAT HE INTENDS TO RETIRE AS A DIRECTOR AT NEXT AGM AND NOT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION

* BOARD IS CONSIDERING APPOINTMENT OF A REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE