BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Chromadex Corp:
* Chromadex announces strategic investment led by Mr. Li Ka-Shing
* Chromadex Corp - entered into securities purchase agreement for sale of up to $25 million of its common stock
* Chromadex Corp - securities purchase agreement of its common stock in a private placement led by Hong Kong business leader Mr. Li Ka-Shing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.