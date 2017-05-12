Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd
* Tan Cheng Han will be resigning as Chairman of board
* Lo Pang Foo Steven will be appointed as Chairman
* Tan Cheng Han is resigning from board to assume his appointment as Chairman of Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester