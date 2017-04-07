BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Chuang's China Investments Ltd
* Chinaculture.Com made a series of on-market acquisitions during period from 29 august 2016 to 7 april 2017 of 38.5 million shares of cnt
* Acquisition for a total consideration of approximately hk$25.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
* Blackrock says shareholder proposal on production of annual report on some trade association & lobbying expenditures not approved at meeting - SEC filing