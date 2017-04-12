BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Chuang's Consortium International Ltd
* Chuang's consortium international-unit entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of property at cash consideration of hk$301.2 million
* Vendor being Wing Tsan Cheong Investment Company Limited.
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer