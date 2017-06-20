UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20 Chubb Ltd
* Chubb Ltd executive vice chairman & COO John Keogh reports sale of 20,999 shares of co's common shares on June 16 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2smDbMq) Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.