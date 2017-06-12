BRIEF-Boards approve plan of merger of BG Fiduciaria SIM into Banca Generali
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
June 12 Chubb Ltd
* Will offer increased insurance capacity of up to us$150m/ eur 150m (previously us$100m/ eur 100m) for terrorism, political violence and war risks
* New increased capacity will be available to brokers and their clients internationally and is designed to meet the needs of large, multinational businesses with growing global exposures
* Has increased its terrorism and political violence capacity per account by 300 pct in the last two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)