June 12 Chubb Ltd

* ‍Will offer increased insurance capacity of up to us$150m/ eur 150m (previously us$100m/ eur 100m) for terrorism, political violence and war risks

* New increased capacity will be available to brokers and their clients internationally and is designed to meet the needs of large, multinational businesses with growing global exposures

* Has increased its terrorism and political violence capacity per account by 300 pct in the last two years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: