BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical says unit acquires limited partnership interest in a fund
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million
Feb 27 Chularat Hospital Pcl :
* FY net profit 564.3 million baht versus 538.4 million baht
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in northeastern Congo that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.