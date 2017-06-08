BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
June 8 Chuou International Group Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited