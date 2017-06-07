BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 18.2 pct
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
June 7Chuou International Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to repurchase 65,400 shares of its common stock at the price of 430 yen per share，on June 8
* Says it will announce the result after completion of share repurchase
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AE31tl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders plan to decide in October where to house two London-based agencies for banking and medicine that must be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to leave the bloc.