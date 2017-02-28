BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Churchill Downs Inc
* Churchill Downs Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue of $278.3 million, up 2 percent over prior year
* Q4 revenue view $285.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Churchill Downs Inc - for quarter, total bookings decreased $9.6 million, or 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.