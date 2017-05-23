BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May qtr likely grew 5 pct - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
May 23 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qRGOHG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading shoe and designer clothing labels including Nike and Puma have made progress in tackling forced labour in their leather supply chains but could do more to address the issue at tanneries and ranches providing hides, according to a study.