June 7 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($176.57 million) to acquire 54 percent stake in a Liaoning rural commercial bank

* Says May hog sales at 292 million yuan, average selling price down 8.05 percent m/m at 13.82 yuan/kg

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rUl00z; bit.ly/2s3v7Bj

