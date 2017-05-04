BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Chuy's Holdings Inc:
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5% versus a previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees in 2017, opening of 12 to 14 new restaurants
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $39.0 million to $44.0 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering