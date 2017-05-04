May 4 Chuy's Holdings Inc:

* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5% versus a previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees in 2017, opening of 12 to 14 new restaurants

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $39.0 million to $44.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: