BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
May 1 Chuy's Holdings Inc:
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board
* Chuy's Holdings Inc says in conjunction with young's retirement, board reduced size of company's board of director's to six members from seven
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018