BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 Chyang Sheng Dyeing & Finishing Co Ltd :
* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$3.3 per share for 2016
* Ex-dividend date July 12
* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18
* Record date July 18
* Payment date Aug. 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G3ZKUs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.