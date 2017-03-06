BRIEF-Dale Capital Group says FY loss from continued operation of $293,187
* Fy ended feb. 28, 2017 group loss from continued operation of $293,187 versus loss of $89,445 year ago
March 6 Ci Games SA:
* Sets a new release date for the game "Sniper Ghost Warrior 3" (SGW3) for April 25
* The management board decided to postpone the premiere for the additional time of three weeks to address issues raised by beta players Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy ended feb. 28, 2017 group loss from continued operation of $293,187 versus loss of $89,445 year ago
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.