BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 10 Ciber Inc
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America
* Ciber - Co, certain U.S. subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions seeking relief under chapter 11 in U.S bankruptcy court in district of Delaware
* Initiates a process intended to preserve value and accommodate an orderly going-concern sale of company's business operations
* Ciber - Notice of proposed sale to Capgemini will be given to third parties and competing bids will be solicited.
* Ciber Inc - Entered "stalking horse" purchase agreement with Capgemini to acquire substantially all of assets of co in North America and India
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION